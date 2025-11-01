RCMP seize 46 kg of methamphetamine following search of truck and trailer at weigh scale

Daily Herald Staff

Two Ontario men have been arrested and charged after the Saskatchewan RCMP seized 46 kilograms of methamphetamine while searching a truck and trailer at a weigh scale on Hwy 16 near Saskatoon.

The search began after officers stopped the truck at around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. They discovered methamphetamine and unstamped tobacco, and arrested the two men in the truck.

The Warman RCMP continued the search and found three boxes of methamphetamine weighing roughly 46 kilograms. Police say the average dose of methamphetamine is 0.1 grams.

Officers also found 14 pallets containing 4.2 million unstamped cigarettes.

Jasvir Singh, 47, of Brampton, Ont. and Harbir Singh, 27, of Georgetown Ont. each face four charges, including one count of possession methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. They both appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday.

The Warman RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team.