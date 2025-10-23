RCMP seeking public’s help locating wanted man

Beauval RCMP is asking the public to report sightings and information on the whereabouts of 28-year-old Andrew Aubichon, who is wanted for multiple warrants

According to police, Aubichon faces charges including resisting arrest, intimidation of a justice system participant, uttering threats, mischief, failure to comply with undertaking, and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions.

The charges stem from three separate incidents occurring between August 25 and October 23, 2025.

Aubichon is described as six-foot-one, weighing about 255 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and may be wearing glasses Police say he has multiple tattoos, including stars and a design on his left arm and roses on his right arm.

He is known to travel in the areas of Meadow Lake, Green Lake, Saskatoon, and Beauval.

RCMP advises the public not to approach Aubichon if seen. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police service at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Beauval continues to investigate