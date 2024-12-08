RCMP seeking missing Little Red River man

Prince Albert RCMP are currently working to locate 36-year-old Frederick Halkett, who is from the community of Little Red River.

Halkett was last seen the morning of Dec. 8 on 24th Street West in Prince Albert. The Prince Albert RCMP are concerned for his well-being and would like to confirm his safety. Police are now asking the public to assist in locating him.

Halkett is described as approximately 5’11” tall and 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. We are working to obtain a photo of him and a description of what he was last seen wearing.

If you have seen Halkett or know where he is, contact Prince Albert RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.