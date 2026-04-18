RCMP seeking information about incident that left Stanley Mission teen in hospital

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) is seeking information about an incident in Stanley Mission that left a teenager in hospital.

Officers were called to a residence in the community at around 3:30 p.m. on April 15 following reports of a firearms incident. They arrived to find an injured teenager, who was transported to hospital.

The Prince Albert SCU has taken over the investigation. Anyone who saw suspicious activity in Stanley Mission between 3-4 p.m. on April 15 is asked to call 310-RCMP or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.