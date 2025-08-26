RCMP seek tips after armed robbery on Sturgeon Lake First Nation

Prince Albert RCMP are asking the public for help after a vehicle was stolen during a reported armed robbery on Sturgeon Lake First Nation last week.

Police said the incident happened the afternoon of August 21 when a man and woman entered a home and threatened the occupant with a knife while demanding car keys. The suspects then left in the victim’s vehicle, described as a black 2017 Hyundai Accent with Saskatchewan plate 278 NYU. The victim was not physically injured.

RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone who spots the vehicle to avoid approaching it or the suspects. Tips can be reported to police at 31-RCMP, through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.