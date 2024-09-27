RCMP searching for suspect after seizing drugs from Buffalo Narrows residence

Officers from the Buffalo Narrows RCMP and Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT) arrested one suspect and seized methamphetamine, crack, powder cocaine, and drag trafficking paraphernalia while searching a residence in Buffalo Narrows.

Jamey Hanson, 46, was arrested at the residence and charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He will make his first court appearance on Nov. 13.

Officers have also issued a warrant for Roland Hanson, 48, of Buffalo Narrows. He also faces one count of possession of the purpose of trafficking.

Roland is described as roughly 5’5 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has two scars, one on his forehead above his right eye, and one on his right forearm.

Anyone who sees Roland is asked to not approach him and instead call Buffalo Narrows RCMP at 310-7267, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.