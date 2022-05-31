RCMP searching for Pelican Narrows man wanted on outstanding warrants

The RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Pelican Narrows man wanted on various outstanding charges.

Police are actively working to find and arrest Roger Wesley Custer, 25, on warrants for charges including assault with a weapon, assault and robbery.

Officers located Custer in Pelican Narrows on May 31 and attempted to stop him, but he evaded arrest. Investigation determined Custer may be armed and is actively seeking a way to travel from the community.

He approached a residence in Pelican Narrows, but was unsuccessful in gaining entry. The occupants were not injured in the attempt.

Custer is described as being approximately 5’9” tall and 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour sweater and grey shorts with a white Ecko logo featuring a rhinoceros. He was wearing socks but had no shoes.

Roger Wesley Custer evaded arrest on Tuesday wearing the clothes pictured.

He may be armed and should be considered dangerous. RCMP warns not to approach him if seen. If he approaches your residence, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Roger Wesley Custer’s whereabouts are urged to contact Pelican Narrows RCMP at 306-632-3300. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.