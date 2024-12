Buffalo Narrows RCMP are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

On Dec. 5, RCMP received a report of a missing 14-year-old girl, Kayde McKay. She is described as 5’1 and roughly 110 lbs. She has brown eyes, long brown hair and may be wearing glasses.

Residents who have seen or know where McKay is should contact Buffalo Narrows RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com