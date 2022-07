The Melfort RCMP detachment is asking for help in finding a 36-year-old man who went missing Tuesday morning.

Sandy Hanson was last seen in the Spruce Haven Park Area of Melfort on July 12. He is from the Melfort area.

Sandy Hanson — photo submitted by the Melfort RCMP.

Hanson is described as 5’4” and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call RCMP at 306-752-6420.