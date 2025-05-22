RCMP searching for inmate who escaped while performing community service north of Blaine Lake

The Blaine Lake RCMP are searching for a 33-year-old inmate who escaped while doing community service in the Martin’s Lake Regional Park area.

Garret Gardiner, 33, fled into the bush on foot at around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21. Gardiner was doing community service as an inmate with the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre.

The RCMP have asked for the public’s help in finding Gardiner, who is roughly 5’7 and around 176 pounds. He is describerd as having a medium build with black hair, brown eyes, a tattoo of a happy face on his left hand, and a tattoo of a diamond on his right forearm.

Gardiner was wearing black boots, green pants, a gray shirt, and a ball cap. He has connections to the Buffalo Narrows area, but the RCMP have not confirmed he intends to travel there.

Anyone who sees Gardiner should not approach him. Instead, residents should call the Blaine Lake RCMP at 310-RCMP or 911.

Gardiner was working the Martin’s Lake Regional Park area, roughly 29 kms north of Blaine Lake, when he fled on foot.