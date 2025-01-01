RCMP searching for inmate who escaped Sask Pen on New Year’s Eve

Prince Albert RCMP are searching for a 29-year-old imamate who escaped from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on New Year’s Eve.

Sask. Pen staff noticed Glen Fredrick Richard Halkett was not accounted for during an inmate count at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. The Correctional Service of Canada immediately contacted the RCMP and a warrant has been issued for Halkett’s arrest.

Glen Halkett (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

The CSC described Halkett as 5’8 and 168 pounds with a fair complexion, brown eyes, black hair, and a tattoo on his neck and under his left eye. He is currently serving a two year, nine month, and three day sentence for breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, motor vehicle theft, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and possessing a weapon contrary to probation orders, among other offences.

Anyone with information about Halkett’s location is asked to contact the RCMP. The CSC is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and working with police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.