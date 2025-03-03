RCMP searching for escapee from Willow Cree Healing Lodge

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) On March 1, at approximately 9:45 p.m., staff members at Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum security federal institution, discovered that Albert Mckay was not accounted for.

The CSC said that they immediately contacted the Rosthern Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

CSC says on its website that the lodge is located on the Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation’ about 6.2 kilometres west of Duck Lake on Highway 212. It has capacity for 80 prisoners.

Albert Mckay is 30 years old, measures 183 cm (6′) in height and weighs 111 kg (244 lbs). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair

McKay is currently serving a sentence of three years, 2 months, 20 days for two charges of Break and Enter and one charge of Assault.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Mckay is asked to contact the police.

CSC added it is working with the police to locate Mckay and anyone with any information is asked to call Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP, their local police service or to inform Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at saskcrimestoppers.com.