RCMP search for man missing from Beardy’s and Okemasis’

Rosthern RCMP are calling for the public’s assistance in locating missing 52-year-old Clayton Kelvin Mandes of the Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation, SK.

Mandes was last seen leaving a business located on Highway 212 in Beardy’s around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. He was travelling north on Highway 11 in his 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, Saskatchewan license plate 629 LJG.

At the time, he was wearing a light grey t-shirt, Wrangler jeans and a Mandes Racing Team ball cap.

Mandes is described as being 5’7” tall and approximately 198 pounds with a stocky build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clayton Mandes is asked to contact Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400, 310-RCMP or their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.