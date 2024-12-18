RCMP say fire at former service station was deliberately set

A fire that caused significant damage at a permanently-closed service station on Hwy 3 west of Prince Albert was deliberately set, according to Prince Albert RCMP.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around at around 11:55 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 following reports of a commercial fire. The arrived to find what Buckland Fire and Rescue described as “heavy fire conditions” at the front corner of the building.

Buckland firefighters were on scene for more than four hours, with assistance from the Prince Albert and Shellbrook fire departments, as well as the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

The fire did not extend to other buildings on the property, Buckland Fire and Rescue reported on their Facebook page, and there were no injuries. Firefighters shuttled more than 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.

The Prince Albert RCMP issued a press release on Tuesday saying investigators had determined the fire was deliberately set. The cause is still under investigation with help from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Prince Albert RCMP at 310-RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.