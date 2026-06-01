RCMP responding to active shooter at Pelican Narrows health clinic

Update: As of 4:30 p.m. on Monday, the emergency alert remains active. The RCMP said they would not hold a media availability in the evening as the investigation is ongoing.

The Saskatchewan RCMP has issued a dangerous person alert for an active shooter at the health clinic in Pelican Narrows.

RCMP officers are responding. They believe the suspect is a man wearing all black clothing with a face covering, according to an update issued at 3:16 p.m. on Monday. The suspect is on foot, but the RCMP do not know which direction he is heading.

Residents in the community are urged to find a safe location and lock the doors. Those who are not in Pelican Narrows are urged to stay away from the community.

The RCMP said the situation is “rapidly unfolding” and they will provide more updates as soon as possible.