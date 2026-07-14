RCMP respond to 177 calls during Country Thunder weekend

Saskatchewan RCMP responded to 177 calls for service during the Country Thunder Music Festival weekend in Craven.



Police laid three Criminal Code charges and 20 provincial charges between July 9 and 13.



Calls on and around the festival grounds included 28 Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act offences, 23 disturbances, 11 reports of mischief and five thefts under $5,000. Police also responded to two reported assaults, one of which resulted in a criminal charge.



RCMP and Saskatchewan Government Insurance conducted roadside enforcement on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings.



Police issued fifty-four roadside suspensions to drivers who had consumed alcohol or drugs before driving. Of those, 42 involved alcohol and 12 involved drugs.



Two people were also charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.



Traffic officers held two additional check stops at entrances to the festival grounds and checked more than 1,000 drivers. RCMP issued 460 Traffic Safety Act tickets and written warnings in and around the Craven area.



Sgt. Evan Gordon said the weekend was successful because of the cooperation of festival-goers, organizers, volunteers, emergency services and other partners