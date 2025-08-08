RCMP requests public’s help as investigation continues into 50-year missing person case

The Saskatchewan RCMP have asked the public for more information about the disappearance of a Hudson Bay teenager 50 years ago.

Irene Scherban was 16-years-old when she was last seen outside her family home in Hudson Bay in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 1975. Her whereabouts remain unknown and investigators believe her disappearance is suspicious in nature.

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Historical Case Unit (HCU) continues to investigate.

“This case is not forgotten. Even after 50 years, we remain committed to seeking the truth,” HCU investigator Cpl. Tanya Gordon said in a press release. “We will continue to investigate Irene’s disappearance with the hope of uncovering answers and providing her family with the closure they deserve.”

Scherban would be 66-years-old now. Her family continues to honour her memory following her mother’s death in 2022.

“It has been 50 years since Irene disappeared, and our family is still waiting for answers,” said Briane Jennifer Webb, Scherban’s neice. “Our Baba passed away two years ago, still holding on to the hope that her daughter would come home.

“Now, we will lay a marker that reads, ‘May she find peace here between the parents who never gave up hope of her return.’ We place it not because we have closure, but because we carry that love and longing forward.”

Webb was born two months after Scherban went missing. She said the family still holds out hope the case can be solved.

“After all these years, we still believe someone out there knows something,” she said. “If you do, please come forward — so Irene’s story can finally be complete, and our family can find the peace we’ve been searching for.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.