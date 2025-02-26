RCMP report one fatality, two injuries in Tuesday collision near Southend

A 31-year-old man from Southend has died following a collision between a truck and a semi on Hwy 102 near the community Tuesday morning.

The man was one of three men in the truck when the collision took place. His family has been notified.

The other two men were taken to a medical clinic with injuries described as non-life-threatening. The driver of the semi did not report any injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9:25 a.m. The collision took place roughly seven kilometers outside of Southend.

Southend RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.