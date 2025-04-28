RCMP report one death, one injury in single-vehicle rollover on Hwy 106

One person has died and another is injured following a single-vehicle rollover in northeast Saskatchewan on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Hwy 106, just a few kilometres east of the intersection with Hwy 135. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11:40 a.m.

EMS pronounced the driver dead at the scene. He has been identified as a 22-year-old man from Buffalo Narrows. His family has been notified.

EMS also assessed a female passenger at the scene.

The Pelican Narrows RCMP are investigating the rollover with assistance from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.