RCMP report one dead, two injured in single-vehicle rollover

A 43-year-old man from Neilburg has died following a single-vehicle rollover on Hwy 55 roughly 6.5 km east of Canwood.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. RCMP officers responded along with local firefighters and EMS.

The man was a passenger in the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene. The driver and a second passenger were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ahtahkakoop RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.