RCMP report multiple collisions as snow and slush restrict travel in southeast Saskatchewan

Daily Herald Staff

Winter isn’t finished with southeastern Saskatchewan.

On Tuesday, RCMP detachments in the area reported multiple collisions, particularly in the Carlyle, Wolseley, and Broadview areas of Hwy 1. The high number of collisions led the RCMP to issue a warning about winter weather impacting road conditions.

“Officers in the area are responding to multiple collision sites and report road conditions are continually deteriorating. No injuries have been reported to police at this time,” reads the RCMP press release. “If you are driving in the area, please slow down and follow the instructions of emergency personnel on scene.”

Some areas along Hwy 1 were reduced to one lane, the RCMP reported. Drivers were told to expect delays due to slush-covered lanes and drifting and blowing snow.

The RCMP also urged the public to avoid calling 911 or local RCMP detachments for updates on road conditions, and instead consulted the Highway Hotline Map for updates.

