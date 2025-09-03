RCMP  remind people to keep kids safe this back-to-school season

Daily Herald Staff

The beginning of September also means the beginning of back-to-school season. As students and teachers head back to the classrooms on Sept. 2, Saskatchewan RCMP encourage everyone to do their part to make the transition back to school a safe one.

“As school zones become significantly busier next week, we’re urging all drivers to slow down and stay alert,” S/Sgt. Jill McLaren, the officer who leads Saskatchewan RCMP’s Community Safety and Wellbeing Unit said in a release.

“Extra caution can go a long way – especially when watching for children who may be learning to navigate busy roads or finding their bus for the first time. Your attention and care can help make the start of the school year safe and positive for everyone.”

Saskatchewan RCMP ask parents and caregivers to remind children of the following school safety precautions:

Crossing the road safely: Remind children to stay alert, check for oncoming vehicles, and only cross at approved crossing locations. Encourage them to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them, ensuring they are seen.

Be aware of their surroundings: Avoiding distractions like texting or listening to music with both ear buds in can help keep a child safe in high-traffic areas.

School bus safety: Instruct children to stay at least five big steps away from the edge of the curb while waiting for the school bus. They should only approach the bus after it has fully stopped, and the doors have opened. If children need to cross the street, they should always walk in front of the bus, staying in the driver’s line of sight.

Biking and scootering to school safely: When biking or scootering to school, children should wear a helmet that is Canadian Standards Association (CSA) approved and follow the posted traffic signs. Install a horn or bell on children’s bikes and scooters so they can alert other travellers when needed.

Kids aren’t the only ones who need to be on the look out. Whether you are a new or experienced driver, Saskatchewan RCMP reminds everyone behind the wheel to take additional precautions when driving in and around school zones and parks. Drivers are reminded to follow the posted speed limit in school zones, to yield to children walking, biking or scootering, and to obey the stop arm of school buses.