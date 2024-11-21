RCMP provide update on weather-related incidents, City of PA workers continue to clear emergency routes

Poor weather conditions continue to cause problems across southern Saskatchewan after heavy snowfall on Tuesday.

The Saskatchewan RCMP received 120 reports of weather-related motor vehicle collisions and incidents between 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 and 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.

Poor conditions forced the closure of Hwy 1 between Balgonie and the Manitoba border. No injuries were reported, but the RCMP received reports of “many vehicles stopped on as well as on the side of the highway” between White City and St. Joseph’s.

The RCMP said drifting and blowing snow is expected to hinder road conditions and visibility. They suggested drivers delay travel if faced with poor weather or road conditions.

The RCMP urged drivers who are stranded or stopped roadside to do the following:

Always stay with your vehicle.

Stay warm. Periodically turn your vehicle on, but be mindful to conserve your fuel and battery.

Make sure your tailpipe remains clear of ice and snow, or carbon monoxide could potentially seep into your vehicle.

Periodically lower your window slightly on the side of your vehicle that is downwind, allowing for fresh air to enter the vehicle.

In Prince Albert, city crews began clearing snow at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The City reported that some emergency routes cleared on Tuesday had to be cleared again due to the continuous snowfall.

The City said on social media that crews will move to clearing transit routes once the emergency routes are done.