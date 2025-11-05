RCMP make arrest following investigation into fatal La Loche hit-and-run

The RCMP have made one arrest following an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in La Loche on Oct. 31.

Police say a 58-year-old pedestrian from La Loche was hit on Washington Avenue. EMS transported the pedestrian to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified.

The La Loche RCMP have arrested and charged a teenage boy with failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death. The boy will appear in La Loche Provincial Court on Dec. 29. He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.