RCMP make 3 arrests following manhunt in St. Louis area

RCMP officers have arrested three suspects, but are still searching for one more as a multi-unit manhunt continues in the St. Louis area.

Police began their investigation following reports of a that someone in a car pointed a gun at another motorist while driving on Hwy 11 near Hague on Thursday. The suspect did not fire the gun, and no injuries were reported.

RCMP officers from the Prince Albert and Rosthern detachments began searching the area with assistance from Police Dog Services and other specialized units. Later that evening, they found and arrested three individuals, but one suspect remains at large.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a medium build and acne scarring on this face. The RCMP continue to assess the situation for public safety.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call RCMP immediately at 310-RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Prince Albert RCMP sent out a press release Thursday evening asking residents in the St. Louis area to report any signs of suspicious activity after reports that a suspect in an SUV had pointed a gun at another vehicle on Hwy 11.

RCMP officers attempted to pull the SUV over after locating it, but the driver sped off, evading police multiple times. Officers later found the vehicle abandoned in a treed area south of Macdowall, east of Hwy 11.

Police say all the occupants fled on foot, prompting calls for residents to lock their vehicles and homes, and report any sign of suspicious activity while RCMP and police dog units searched the north side of the South Saskatchewan River.