RCMP lay second degree murder charges following investigation into death of Sask

The Saskatchewan RCMP have charged two men following an investigation into the death of a Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate during an altercation on April 21.

Investigators have charged 26-year-old Eugene Caisse and 25-year-old Britain Volk with second degree murder. A court date has not been set.

The two men are accused of murdering 33-year-old Horace Bear, who died as a result of injuries sustained during the April 21 altercation. The incident involved several inmates from the maximum-security unit at Sask Pen. Two other inmates required outside medical intervention. No staff members were injured.

The maximum-security unit at the Penitentiary was locked down to ensure the safety of the institution—and to allow for and RCMP investigation—following the incident.

At the time of his death, Bear was serving a two year and nine month sentence that began on Dec. 13. His next of kin have been notified.

Caisse has also been charged with one count of aggravated assault. Steven Smokeyday, 26, and Lauder Bear, 26, have also been charged with aggravated assault. Their court dates have not been confirmed either.