RCMP lay charges in alleged Montreal Lake murder from June 2022

RCMP have arrested two people in connection to a homicide in Montreal Lake Cree Nation that occurred over a year ago.

On Jun. 7, 2022, police received a report of the sudden death of 33-year-old Chad Bird.

Police did not release Bird’s identity until a week later when they put a call out to the public for information.

Tristen Naytowhow was arrested on Monday in Prince Albert for second-degree murder and possession of a gun while prohibited.

Julian Ganton, age 37, was arrested in Saskatoon for accessory after the fact to murder and driving while prohibited. Ganton is also from Prince Albert.

Nayotowhow made his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Tuesday, while Ganton appeared in court in Saskatoon on Monday.