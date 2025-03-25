RCMP lay charges following altercation in RM of Buckland

Daily Herald Staff

A 52-year-old Prince Albert man has been charged following an altercation in the RM of Buckland on March 16.

Prince Albert RCMP officers were called to the scene at around 5:20 p.m. following reports of a firearm-related injury. Investigators say an altercation occurred between a small group of individuals. During the altercation, someone fired a gun, striking a man.

The man is being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP officers arrested a suspect in Prince Albert on March 20. Curtis Caron, 52, faces one count of discharging a firearm with intent. He made his first court appearance on March 21.