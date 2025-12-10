RCMP lay charges after seizing cocaine, cash, and semi-automatic firearms in La Ronge

Saskatchewan RCMP officers seized three firearms, cocaine, and a large sum of cash following an investigation in La Ronge.

Three people are also facing charges.

On Dec. 3, 2025, officers with the Saskatchewan RCMP La Ronge Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant on a residence in La Ronge.

The found and arrested several occupants inside the residence. A search of the residence resulted in the RCMP seizing roughly 149 grams of cocaine, a large sum of cash, three semi-automatic firearms, two prohibited magazines, a significant amount of ammunition and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

As a result of investigation, 47-year-old Kendall Jacobsen and 42-year-old Nicole Merasty, both from La Ronge are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Kendall Jacobsen appeared in court on Dec. 8 while Nicole Merasty is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2026

Also 61-year-old Quinton Beisel of Air Ronge is charged with unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm magazine.

Beisel is scheduled to appear in court in Feb. 23, 2026