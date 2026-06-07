RCMP lay charges after fatal rollover on Shoal Lake Cree Nation

Carrot River RCMP have laid charges against a man following a fatal rollover.

According to RCMP on June 5 at approximately 7:00 a.m., Carrot River RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Shoal Lake Cree Nation.

Officers responded along with local fire and EMS. A passenger of the vehicle was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. He has been identified as a 29-year-old male from Shoal Lake Cree Nation. His family has been notified. One other passenger and the driver of the vehicle were assessed by EMS. After further investigation, the driver was arrested at the scene.

RCMP have charged 24-year-old Jeremiah Merasty from Shoal Lake Cree Nation with one count, impaired operation causing death, one count, impaired operation and one count, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He was also ticketed with multiple traffic offences.

Merasty is scheduled to appear in Melfort Provincial Court on June 8.

Carrot River RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.