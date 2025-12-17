RCMP lay aggravated assault charges in La Loche

Daily Herald

La Loche RCMP charged a man following an investigation into an aggravated assault that occurred in La Loche on the morning of Dec. 12.

Officers received a report of an injured man at a residence on Marie Street at around 7 p.m. on Dec. 12. They immediately responded, along with local EMS.

Investigation determined an altercation occurred between two men at the residence. One of the men was injured during the altercation, police say.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS with injuries described as serious in nature. The other male was arrested at the residence.

Richard Fontaine, 65, from La Loche, SK is charged with aggravated assault and is scheduled to appear in La Loche Provincial Court on Dec. 18.