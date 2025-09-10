RCMP lay additional charges against wanted man

Daily Herald Staff

Prince Albert RCMP have laid additional charges against a man they are still seeking to locate.

On Aug.27 Prince Albert RCMP are asking the public to report sightings and information on the whereabouts of 34-year-old Devin Naytowhow.

Devin Naytowhow is wanted on warrant by Prince Albert RCMP for charges including: two counts, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose,one count, possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, two counts, unauthorized possession of firearm and ammunition in motor vehicle and one count, flight from peace officer.

These charges were laid in relation to April 27, 2023; September 17, 2023; October 19, 2023; and November 20, 2023 investigations

Naytowhow is described as 5 ft 9 in, 250 pound with brown eyes and brown hair

He may be driving a black 2017 Hyundai Accent with the Saskatchewan license plate 278 NYU.

Naytowhow is known to travel to Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Little Red River First Nation, and Prince Albert.

Prince Albert RCMP continue to investigate.

Naytowhow is now also charged in relation to an Aug. 21 investigation where Prince Albert RCMP responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon on Surgeon Lake First Nation. Charges were laid on September 4 including one count, robbery with a weapon and one count, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Naytowhow is wanted on an arrest warrant. Officers are actively working to locate and arrest him.

If you see Naytowhow, do not approach him. Report all sightings and information about the whereabout of Devin Naytowhow to your local police at 310-RCMP.