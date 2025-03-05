RCMP launches new recruitment drive

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), known for their iconic red serge uniforms and long history of policing in Canada, especially in Saskatchewan, are seeking new members to join their ranks.

Corporal Kim Gobeil, in charge of the Saskatchewan recruiting unit for the RCMP, recently stated that a recruitment drive is underway.

With 151 years of policing experience, the RCMP is trying new approaches to attract a more diverse range of applicants. “We’re bringing a different approach to how we’ve recruited in the past,” Gobeil explained.

To apply, you must be at least 18 years old, with a minimum age of 19 to start training. A Grade 12 education, a valid driver’s license, and a clean criminal record check are also required. In addition, applicants must speak English or French, be Canadian citizens, meet the hearing and vision requirements, and pass the health and psychological standards.

Corporal Gobeil noted that there isn’t a set quota of applicants, and the RCMP is continually seeking suitable candidates from all aspects of society.

Today’s RCMP new members also have more flexibility when it comes to location posting. “In the application process, the person has a lot more say in where they want to go,” Gobeil said. This means that applicants are no longer limited to postings in specific regions, but can choose from a variety of locations across Canada.

The RCMP has been actively working to attract more applicants, and new programs have been introduced to bring a more personal touch to the application process. Two such programs are the Indigenous Pre-Cadet Program (IPTP) and the Diverse and Inclusive Pre-Cadet Experience (DICE). Both programs provide a three-week training session at the Depot Training Academy in Regina, giving applicants firsthand experience of RCMP training and helping them decide if this is the career for them.

To learn more about the RCMP and the application process, there are two great new ways to get involved. The first is online sessions, with two separate sessions offered during the week. The second is Mentor nights, where RCMP recruiting officers hold in-person information sessions at various locations.

The Regina office attended a Mentor night in Swift Current February 18 at the Home Inn and Suites, where 17 people attended and asked questions about the application process, training, and life after training. Another recent Mentor night event in North Battleford had 28 people attend in person. The next Mentor night is being planned for Buffalo Narrows.

According to Gobeil, what makes these Mentor nights especially valuable is the opportunity to hear from someone in real life and learn about their experiences.

To find out more about Mentor nights or upcoming recruitment programs, you can call 1-306-216-0718, email FDIV-Proactive-Recruiting-recrutement-proactive-DIVF@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or visit the Saskatchewan RCMP Facebook page.