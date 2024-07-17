RCMP kept busy during Country Thunder

Saskatchewan RCMP officers were busy during Country Thunder and responded to 147 calls for service during the event.

Calls for service attributed to the influx of people in the area were tracked between Wednesday, July 10 and Monday, July 15. The calls resulted in 33 people taken in custody and six Criminal Code charges laid.

Saskatchewan RCMP were present in the area responding to calls for service within the festival and surrounding area.

“Each year as thousands of people gather to enjoy Country Thunder Saskatchewan, our officers come from across the province to help keep those in attendance and the surrounding communities as safe as possible during the event,” Supt. Tyler Bates , from the Saskatchewan RCMP South District Management Team said in a release.

“Planning is a critical part of ensuring public safety. I am proud of the work and collaboration our officers demonstrated leading up to and during Country Thunder Saskatchewan to ensure that calls for service were answered and road safety was upheld.”

Calls for service included 27 liquor-related offences (for example Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act-related offences or reports of public intoxication), 24 reports of disturbing the peace, 15 requests to assist the general public (ex. assisting until EMS arrived on scene), 10 reports of mischief, five reports of theft, four reports of sexual assault, three reports of assault, two reports of uttering threats, one person reported missing (located) and one traffic collision (no injuries)

On Saturday and Sunday, the Saskatchewan RCMP conducted a traffic safety initiative with SGI to ensure impaired drivers were taken off the roads. As a result of this initiative, 38 individuals received roadside driver’s license suspensions due to alcohol or drug impairment, three of which are also facing criminal charges.