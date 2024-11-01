RCMP issue warrant for third suspect following investigation into Oct. 24 shooting and armed robbery

The Saskatchewan RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Dallas Fulton of Prince Albert following further investigation into the armed robbery and shooting north of Prince Albert that led police to issue a Dangerous Persons Alert.

Fulton face nine charges, including aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, and unlawfully causing bodily harm. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Residents who see him or know where he is are asked to immediately call 9-1-1, or 310-RCMP in non-emergencies.

Fulton is described as being 5’5 and roughly 120 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, a tattoo of a sad face on his right hand, and a tattoo of a happy face on his left hand.

The RCMP believe Fulton may be in the Prince Albert, Rosthern, or Duck Lake areas, but this has not been confirmed.

RCMP continue to look into the Oct. 24 incident to determine if it has any connection to other investigations.

Police have already arrested two suspects in connection with the case. Eighteen-year-old Melissa McCallum of La Ronge and 33-year-old Angus Heathen both face multiple charges. They made their first court appearances in Melfort on Monday. They will be back in court in Prince Albert on Nov. 18.