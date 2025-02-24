RCMP investigators say December fire west of Prince Albert was deliberately set

Daily Herald Staff

The Prince Albert RCMP have asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who may have been involved in a suspicious fire west of Prince Albert.

The fire occurred at around noon on Dec. 16 at a permanently closed gas station on Hwy 3 west of Prince Albert. Members of the Buckland Fire Department and Prince Albert Fire Department attended the scene for more than four hours to keep the fire from spreading to other structures on the property.

Buckland Fire and Rescue/Facebook

Members of Buckland Fire and Rescue battle a blaze at a closed gas station west of Prince Albert on Dec. 16. RCMP investigators say the fire was deliberately set.

No injuries were reported. The fire caused “significant damage” to the building, according to an RCMP press release.

On Friday, the RCMP announced that investigators had determined the fire was deliberately started. RCMP investigators have obtained video surveillance footage showing an individual in the area. Anyone who can identify the individual is asked to contact the RCMP at 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Prince Albert RCMP continue to investigate with help from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca