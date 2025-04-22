RCMP investigating vehicle and pedestrian collision

RCMP are investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle in the southbound lane of Highway 11 that occured on Sunday night.

Prince Albert RCMP responded to the collision scene which occured near on Highway 11 near the junction of Highway 2 south of Prince Albert.

The pedestrian, a 35-year-old female from Patuanak was declared deceased at the scene.

The 65-year-old female driver and an adult female passenger of the SUV, from Saskatoon, did not report any injuries to police.

The road was blocked while an investigation took place, roads are now open. Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstruction continues to investigate.