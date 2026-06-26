RCMP investigating rollover near Battlefords

Battlefords RCMP is investigating a single vehicle rollover that took place during the early hours of June 25.

At approximately 4:55 a.m., RCMP received a report of the rollover on Highway 4, approximately eight kilometres north of Cochin.

Officers responded along with local fire and EMS. One of the vehicle’s passengers was declared deceased at the scene. They have been identified as a teenager from North Battleford and their family has been notified.

The second passenger and the driver of the vehicle were both transported to hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening in nature.

Highway 4 has been reopened after being closed for investigation. RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from the Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.