RCMP investigating firearm discharge on Sturgeon Lake First Nation

Members of the Prince Albert RCMP are investigating an incident which caused a firearm to be discharged on Sturgeon Lake First Nation over the weekend.

On May 23 at approximately 3 a.m., Prince Albert RCMP received a report of an attempted robbery on Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

Officers immediately responded to the scene and investigation determined that three individuals were parked in a vehicle. An SUV pulled up and the occupants demanded the victims get out of their vehicle. The victims drove away and as they did, a firearm was discharged and struck the vehicle, injuring two of them. One was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the other was treated by EMS.

RCMP continue to investigate and seek public help. The SUV is described as black or dark-coloured. It had a sticker, potentially white and blue, on the back window on the passenger side. The occupants are described as male, one was wearing a mask.

If you’ve seen this SUV or have information about this incident, report to Prince Albert RCMP by dialling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com