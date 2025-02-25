RCMP investigating fire at unused church in RM of Garden River

Prince Albert RCMP are investigating the cause of a fire that occurred in an old church in the RM of Garden River on Friday.

The Garden River Fire Department and Prince Albert RCMP were called to the scene at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 21 following reports of a fire at a church. The building was located roughly five kilometres south of Hwy No. 55. It was no longer in use at the time of the fire.

No one was in the church and the time and no injuries were reported to police.

RCMP investigators say the structure fire is suspicious and have asked anyone who saw anything unusual in the area on the evening of Feb. 21 to report it to police. Residents can call the RCMP at 310-RCMP, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.