RCMP investigating fatal collision on Highway 41

Melfort RCMP is investigating following a fatal collision on Highway 41 on Jan. 24.

On Jan. 24 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Melfort RCMP received a report of a collision on Highway 41 in the RM of Flett’s Springs.

Officers immediately responded. Investigation determined two SUVs collided.One SUV had three occupants. All three were declared deceased by EMS at the scene. They have been identified as a 70-year-old female from Crystal Springs, a 42-year-old female from Saskatoon and a 44-year-old male from Saskatoon. Their families have been notified.

The driver of the other SUV, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was taken to hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening in nature.

Highway 41 was closed during initial investigation but has since re-opened. Melfort RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.