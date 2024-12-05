RCMP investigating fatal collision near Yellow Creek

Two people were declared dead at the scene following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 41 near Yellow Creek on Dec. 3.

Melfort RCMP officers and local EMS were called to the area at around 7:15 a.m. following reports of a collision. Police say two SUVs collided, resulting in the deaths of a 28-year-old man from Birch Hills, and a 78-year-old man from Melfort. Both of their families have been notified. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The RCMP continue to investigate the collision with help from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Yellow Creek is located roughly 75 km southeast of Prince Albert.