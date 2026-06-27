RCMP investigating fatal collision

Nipawin RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near Armley on Thursday.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., RCMP received a report of a two vehicle collision on Highway 335 near Armley.

Investigation determined that an SUV and semi collided. The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was declared deceased at the scene by EMS. She has been identified as a 57-year-old woman from the RM of Connaught. Her family has been notified.

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital by EMS with injuries described as serious in nature.

RCMP will continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.