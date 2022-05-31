RCMP investigating death of 24-year-old woman in Cumberland House

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the suspicious death of a woman from Cumberland House, SK that occurred on Sunday night.

At approximately 11:55 p.m. on May 29, Cumberland House RCMP received a report of an injured individual that was transported to the local clinic in a private vehicle.

Investigation determined there was an altercation at a residence in the community that resulted in a 24-year-old woman being seriously injured. She was later pronounced deceased by EMS.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the Cumberland House RCMP at 306-888-5550 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.