RCMP investigating collision with pedestrian near Duck Lake

Rosthern RCMP are investigating a collision that killed a 33-year-old woman near Duck Lake.

On July 19 at approximately 3:45 a.m., Rosthern RCMP responded to a vehicle collision on Highway 212 approximately eight kilometres west of Duck Lake.

The collision involved a pedestrian, who was declared deceased at the scene by EMS. She has been identified as a 33-year-old female from Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation. Her family has been notified.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. The driver and passenger did not report any physical injuries to police.

RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.