RCMP investigating armed robbery in Île-à-la-Crosse

Île-à-la-Crosse is seeking any members of the public with video footage of an alleged armed robbery that left a victim seriously injured.

On June 20 at 7:35 p.m., Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP received a report of an injured individual at The Point Beach in Île-à-la-Crosse .

Officers and EMS responded and located an adult male. He was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature.

Investigation determined that a group of individuals approached him, assaulted and discharged a firearm at him and stole his vehicle.

Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP later located the vehicle. RCMP is seeking any surveillance footage captured on Burnouf Street during the evening hours of July 20.

Those with footage or any other information are encouraged to contact Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP by dialling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.