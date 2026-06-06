RCMP investigating after northern teen attacked by group in SUV

The Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP have asked the public for helping finding the suspects who chased a teenage boy off the road and into a bushed area before threatening and assaulting him.

The RCMP were called to the scene at around 12:20 p.m. on May 30. Investigators say the teen was walking on the northern portion of Ahenakew Boulevard near Hwy 908 when a group approached him in an SUV.

The group left the SUV and chased the teen into a bushed area near the highway before assaulting him. Police say the teen was able to get away and seek help. He was treated at the hospital with serious injuries.

The RCMP have asked anyone who lives in the northern Ahenakew Boulevard area to check their home security cameras, doorbell cameras, or dashcams between noon and 1 p.m. on May 30. Anyone who sees images or videos of suspicious activity is asked to contact police.

The matter is still under investigation.