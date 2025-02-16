RCMP investigating after multiple stabbing incident on Big River First Nation

RCMP are investigating after a multiple stabbing incident on Big River First Nation on Saturday.

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating three stabbing incidents that occurred in Big River First Nation. Investigators are trying to determine if these incidents are random in nature. Two victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspects are two men. According to the description given, one of the two men is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public to notify police if they see 29-year-old Ryan Lachance, who is wanted by Big River RCMP on an arrest warrant. Ryan Lachance is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Lachance has brown eyes and brown hair. Ryan has a teardrop tattoo under his left eye. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a large white logo and black pants.

RCMP Photo Ryan Lachance

The Suspects are considered armed and dangerous, so you should not approach them. If you see them, call the police immediately by dialing 911 in an emergency, or 310-RCMP if the situation is not urgent.

The last confirmed sighting of the suspects occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the Victoire, Saskatchewan area. The suspects could be driving a black KIA car with Saskatchewan registration number 649 or a grey BMW SUV.

RCMP say there is an increased police presence in Big River First Nation as part of this investigation. People are asked to avoid areas where police officers are present and to follow all directions given by police officers.

The RCMP said that they will provide an update on this investigation as soon as they can.