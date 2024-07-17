RCMP investigating after man found deceased in Saleski Lake

A male is deceased after an incident on Saleski Lake on Sunday.

On July 14 at approximately 9:15 a.m., La Loche RCMP received a report of a deceased individual in the water in Saleski Lake, which is located partially in La Loche

Officers attended along with local fire and EMS. An adult male was removed from the water and declared deceased by EMS at the scene. His family has been notified.

La Loche RCMP continues to investigate with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

At this time, this is considered a sudden death investigation, therefore RCMP will not be releasing any further information.