RCMP investigate threat to school in Stanley Mission

RCMP investigated a threat to a school in Stanley Mission on Friday.

According to RCMP On Sept. 5 Stanley Mission RCMP received a report of a telephone threat directed towards a school in Stanley Mission.

Stanley Mission RCMP immediately responded to the school and began investigating the threat. At this time, officers have not located anything suspicious and the threat is not believed to be credible.

The school continues to be engaged with Stanley Mission RCMP.

La Ronge RCMP assisted in this investigation.